According to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education, the university's research and development activity reached 4.2 billion tenge in 2025. This represents 32.6% of its budget.

“Out of 253 research projects and studies conducted on a contractual basis, 188 were commissioned by industrial enterprises,” the ministry said.

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Over the past year, EKTU researchers published 231 papers in internationally indexed journals, over half in Q1 and Q2 tiers.

The ministry also highlighted the university's international partnerships.

"EKTU became the first university in Kazakhstan to be selected for the European Union's Horizon Europe program. Under the TiBeRIUM project, the university is working alongside 25 organizations from 12 countries to study titanium and beryllium and develop environmentally sustainable processing technologies," the statement said.

With state support, the university is developing the Center of Academic and Research Excellence in the mining and metallurgical sector, including 10 high-tech laboratories. In October, EKTU opened the Institute of Critical Materials and Sustainable Metallurgy.

"Its main research areas include deep processing of critical metals, recycling industrial waste, and developing technologies that reduce environmental impact," the ministry clarified.

The university also hosts the Kazakh-German Institute of Science and Technology, VERITAS Center of Excellence, PROFCOAT scientific center for protective and functional coatings, Luban Workshop and SMART Driving Technology engineering center. A medical innovation cluster is also taking shape at the modernized Altai Technopark.

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"Implants developed by EKTU scientists have been used to treat more than 150 patients," the ministry added.

According to the ministry, research university status will allow EKTU to expand its academic autonomy and update educational programs in line with scientific achievements and industry needs. It will also enable the university to commercialize scientific developments and introduce them into production.

Photo: gov.kz

The university's five-year development program includes opening laboratories jointly with leading foreign research centers, attracting top scientists and additional funding, and establishing new scientific schools in top-priority sectors.

As previously reported, the UN University aims to connect Kazakh academia with global research networks.