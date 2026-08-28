Kazakhstan gradually transforms into a vast construction site - President Tokayev

According to the Head of State, industrialization is gathering pace across the country, and a new industrial framework of the economy is taking shape.

“Due to major state investments and direct foreign investments, new productions are opened nationwide and thousands of permanent jobs are being created,” the President said.

The President also announced the start of a large-scale renovation of its utilities, transport, energy and water infrastructure.

He highlighted the critical importance of infrastructure modernization for both ensuring citizens’ quality of life and further economic growth.

He also said that during the election campaign deputies had traveled extensively across the country and witnessed Kazakhstan gradually transforming into a vast construction site.

The Head of State emphasized that such large‑scale development requires significant investment, including from public funds.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that the Government of Kazakhstan, led by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, had stepped down ahead of the 1st session of the newly elected Qurultay.