Kazakhstan grabs 7 medals at WTT Youth Contender Tashkent

Alan Kurmangaliyev clinched gold in the U19 Boys Singles, while Adelya Alzhanova won the U11 GIrls Singles.

The duo of Abdulla Mamay and Noila Khaniyazova secured the first place in the U19 Mixed Doubles event.

Nazerke Bolatbek took the second place in the U11 category.

Bronze medals were earned by Darya Gamova (U19), Alexey Markin (U15), and Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova (U13).

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova secured a win in the U13 Girls' Singles finals at the WTT Youth Contender tournament in Platja d’Aro, Spain.