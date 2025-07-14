Kazakhstan grabs 6 medals at World Taekwondo Diamond Game 2025 G-4

Kazakh athletes lost 0:2 to Uzbekistan in the mixed team finals to win silver.

The Kazakh team consisted of Mergen Ganiyev, Abdurakhmon Maripov, Kamila Aimukasheva and Aida Taukenova.

Besides, Bekassyl Yergesh and Ayaulym Askar won silver medals in the individual events, while Nurbek Gazez and Almira Kanat added bronze to the country’s tally.

Notably, the women’s team also bagged silver at the World Taekwondo Diamond Game 2025 G-4.

Notably, Team Kazakhstan hauls 3 medals at World Taekwondo Grand Prix Challenge stage in USA.