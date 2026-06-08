Kazakhstan government discusses ways to boost reading culture

The meeting was attended by Minister of Enlightenment Zhuldyz Suleimenova, along with representatives from the ministries of Culture and Information, National Economy, Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, Science and Higher Education, Defense, and Internal Affairs.

Vice Minister of Culture and Information Rustam Ali presented the key points of a Comprehensive Plan, including measures to develop library and book affairs, promote reading, and create modern digital infrastructure.

Photo source: primeminister.kz

According to Rustam Ali, the document includes more than 50 measures across nine key areas, including legal regulation of the book industry.

The Ministry of Culture and Information is also paying special attention to modernizing the library sector. Kazakhstan currently has 3,887 public libraries with a total collection exceeding 72.5 million books. In 2025, library visits reached a record high of over 57 million.

It was reported that this year, four libraries have been modernized. Six new ones have opened. Another 24 libraries in five regions are set to be modernized by the end of the year.

Deputy Prime Minister Aida Balayeva ordered a comprehensive review of libraries, including their infrastructure, building conditions, collection quality, and reader demand. The goal is to identify literature gaps, especially for children and young people, and to develop proposals for updating and expanding library collections.

Minister of Enlightenment Zhuldyz Suleimenova also spoke about efforts to promote reading among children and youth.

"The ministry has launched the 'Children's Library' and 'Oqyrman' platforms to give students greater access to books and modern reading services. Another key focus is developing reading clubs in schools. This will lead to the introduction of a unified 'Reading School' model designed to foster a lasting reading culture. As part of this model, the 'Read Together' project will encourage children to read by following the example of their parents and teachers," the minister noted.

Vice Minister of Science and Higher Education Gulzat Kobenova discussed ways to promote reading among university students, including developing academic libraries and organizing student reading clubs.

Following the discussions, the Ministry of Science and Higher Education was tasked with analyzing the availability of specialized literature and reviewing the content of textbooks used in teacher training.

The meeting also emphasized the need to examine library collections within the Defense and Internal Affairs ministries. Ensuring that military units and departmental institutions have access to contemporary, high-quality professional literature is a priority. Based on the findings, authorities are to identify needs and propose measures to replenish and update library collections.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced new state initiatives to promote a culture of reading among citizens.