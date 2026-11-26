The 33-year-old Kazakhstani goalkeeper moved to the top of the standings following the Matchday 5 home clash against Spain's Barcelona in Baku on November 25.

Despite Sabah's 4–1 loss, Pokatilov played the entire match wearing the captain's armband and pulled off nine saves, four of them from shots inside the penalty area. His performance earned him an 8.5 rating from statistics platform Sofascore, which named him player of the match, ahead of every Barcelona player.

With 31 saves in the opening five matches of the 2026/27 Champions League campaign, Pokatilov leads the rankings ahead of Club Brugge's Yann Sommer of Switzerland (28) and Porto's Diogo Costa of Portugal (26). Slovan's Dominik Takáč (24) and Aston Villa's Zion Suzuki (20) complete the top five.

In his five Champions League appearances this season, Pokatilov has conceded 14 goals, kept a clean sheet in a 2–0 win over Slavia Prague, and saved a penalty against Norway's Viking away from home.

After five rounds of the Champions League league phase, Sabah sits 33rd in the 36-team standings with three points.

The Azerbaijani club will next face Spain's Villarreal away from home on December 8.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 986th senior career goal on November 20, moving within 14 of the 1,000-goal mark as Al Nassr lost 3-1 to Al Ahli in Jeddah.