Kazakhstan gifts dombyra, sazsyrnai to Belgium’s Musical Instruments Museum

The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Belgium, in conjunction with Alatau Auenderi Concert Association, presented the instruments at a formal ceremony. The event marked a significant step in strengthening cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and Belgium.

During the event, musicians from the Qulansaz ensemble from the Almaty region performed Kazakh kui (musical instrumental composition) pieces and melodies. Thus, museum visitors had the opportunity to hear the sounds of the traditional instruments before they were placed in the exhibition.

The dombyra and sazsyrnai will be part of the museum’s permanent collection. They will also be available digitally through its online catalogue and audio guide, enabling visitors to listen to the instruments and learn about their origins and cultural importance.

Saskia Willaert, a representative of the museum, highlighted the value of the new exhibits.

– These instruments will enrich our museum’s collection and allow visitors to discover yet another vibrant musical tradition. We thank Kazakhstan for this contribution and are delighted to present the dombyra and sazsyrnai to the wider public, she said.

The Musical Instruments Museum of Belgium, part of the Royal Museums of Art and History, was founded in 1877 and is considered one of the world’s leading musical museums. Its extensive collection includes around 8,000 instruments, and the museum is housed in a landmark Art Nouveau building in Brussels.

Qazinform reported earlier that Brussels hosted the Alatau Auenderi (Alatau Songs) concert as part of the Kazakhstan Culture Week.