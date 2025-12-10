Kazakhstani artists hold concert in Brussels

The cultural event to mark 10 years since Kazakhstan and the EU established an enhanced partnership, as well as the 100th birth anniversary of great composer Nurgisa Tlendiyev took place at the initiative of the Kazakh embassy in Belgium and with the support of the authority of Almaty region.

Kazakhstan’s creative group departed for Brussels to present the country’s national art at the global level within the Kazakhstan Culture Week. The concert attracted great interest from the local audience.

The Alatau Auenderi ensemble, which was initially called as the Kulansaz folklore and ethnographic ensemble, was established by Kazakhstani people’s artist, famed composer Asset Beisseuov in 1979.

Since then, the ensemble has been promoting the rich Kazakh musical heritage, staging unique works of folk art. Currently, the group includes 68 members.

