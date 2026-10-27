Kazakhstan gets lower US travel risk rating than UK, Germany and Spain

According to the department’s travel advisory listings, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan are classified at Level 1, the lowest of four levels used to assess safety and security risks for U.S. citizens traveling abroad. Tajikistan is rated Level 2.

Kazakhstan’s advisory, issued on Aug. 18, describes the country as “generally a safe destination for travelers.” The department recommends exercising normal precautions, while noting that flooding occurs regularly in the country.

Several Western European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain, are rated Level 2. The advisories identify terrorism as a risk indicator for the United Kingdom and Germany, while Spain’s advisory cites terrorism and unrest.

The U.S. Department of State uses four advisory levels. Level 1 recommends normal precautions, while Level 2 advises travelers to exercise increased caution due to specific risks outlined in each country’s guidance. Level 3 advises reconsidering travel, and Level 4 recommends against travel because of serious safety and security risks.

The department emphasizes that its advisories assess potential threats to U.S. citizens, nationals and legal residents abroad. They are not a universal ranking of countries’ safety, and conditions can change at any time.

The latest travel advisories and country-specific guidance are available on the U.S. Department of State website.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the growth of Kazakhstan’s tourism sector, citing an increase in foreign visitor numbers and tourism-related revenue in 2025.