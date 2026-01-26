India announces free 30-day visas for citizens of Kazakhstan

According to the Ambassador, the measure is aimed at promoting bilateral tourism and people-to-people contacts.

“The Government of India has decided to grant gratis visas up to 30 days to Kazakh nationals travelling for tourism, medical treatment and accompanying persons,” he said.

The visa facility will be available through both online applications and in-person submissions at the Embassy of India.

The Ambassador also noted that tourism exchanges continue to grow. According to estimates, around 250,000 Indian citizens visited Kazakhstan in 2025.

During his speech, Ambassador Y. K. Sailas Thangal stated that India remains one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies, with active development in areas such as information technology, artificial intelligence, fintech, pharmaceuticals and digital infrastructure.

He also highlighted the ongoing strategic partnership between India and Kazakhstan, noting cooperation within multilateral frameworks including the SCO, BRICS, CICA, the United Nations and the India–Central Asia Dialogue.

Kazakhstan remains India’s largest trading partner in Central Asia, with bilateral trade amounting to approximately $1 billion, though both sides see potential for further expansion in areas such as energy, logistics, healthcare and technology.

The Ambassador also referred to continued cooperation in defence and education, including joint training programmes and scholarship initiatives aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.

The event concluded with congratulations on the Republic Day of India and expressions of support for the further development of relations between the two countries.