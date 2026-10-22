Kazakhstan, Germany hold political consultations on multilateral cooperation

The German delegation was led by Michael Geisler, Deputy Head of the Directorate-General for Global Order, the United Nations and Humanitarian Assistance at the German Federal Foreign Office. The Kazakh delegation was headed by Mr. Didar Temenov, Director of the Department of Multilateral Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

Photo: gov.kz

The consultations covered UN reform, including the UN80 Initiative and Security Council reform, implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, international security and human rights, as well as reciprocal support for candidatures to the elected bodies of international organisations.

Photo: gov.kz

The Kazakh side presented its vision for strengthening regional cooperation and advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. In this context, the delegations discussed the work of the UN Regional Centre for the Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan and the ESCAP Asian and Pacific Digital Solutions Centre for Sustainable Development in Almaty.

Discussions on environmental, water and other multilateral issues focused on President Tokayev’s initiatives to establish an International Water Organization within the UN system and an International Agency for Biological Security, promote the International Year of Volunteers for Sustainable Development and further develop the Global Coalition on Primary Health Care. Germany was invited to join the Coalition.

The delegations also discussed strengthening international humanitarian law, including through the Global Initiative to Galvanize Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law, where Kazakhstan is a founding member.

Previously, Qazinform reported that Kazakh traditional melodies resonated at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate.