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    Kazakh traditional melodies resonate at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate

    12:29, 15 October 2026

    Artists from the Kyzylorda Region brought traditional Kazakh music and national heritage to Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kazakh traditional melodies resonate at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate
    Video still

    The singers kicked off their cultural tour with a landmark performance at the Brandenburg Gate, one of Berlin's most iconic monuments.

    "Artists wearing national attire sang patriotic songs, showing foreign tourists and city residents the rich cultural heritage and spiritual values of the Kazakh people. The beautiful melodies and performance with distinct national flavor attracted foreign onlookers, letting them get better acquainted with the peculiarities of Kazakh art," the Regional Department of Culture, Archives and Documentation said.

    Officials highlighted that the event is an important step in promoting national art internationally and presenting the cultural identity of Kazakhstan. The creative ensemble, which conveyed the country's spirit through song, expanded the horizons of Kazakh culture and once again proved that art is a universal language that brings peoples together.

    Earlier, Kazakh Cinema Days opened in Budapest to showcase the country's history, culture, and spiritual values.

    Kazakhstan Culture Music Art Germany Kazakhstan and Germany Kyzylorda region Video
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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