C5+1 Berlin meeting: Central Asia solidifies key role linking Europe & Asia

It is reported that the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yermek Kosherbayev, attended the meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.

During the discussion, the special importance of Central Asia as a region of stability, constructive dialogue, and growing international responsibility was emphasized. The Federal President highlighted Germany’s consistent attention to developing partnerships with Central Asian countries based on mutual respect, trust, and long-term engagement.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

The Foreign Ministers of the region highly appreciated the C5+1 format as an important political platform facilitating a systemic dialogue between Germany and the countries of the region. It was noted that this format allows regional issues to be considered comprehensively, taking into account the shared interests and priorities of the Central Asian countries.

In his remarks, Minister Kosherbayev emphasized that Germany is a key European partner for Central Asia and an important supporter of the region’s sustainable development. He confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to actively contribute to giving the C5+1 format concrete, practical content.

He noted that this year Kazakhstan celebrates a landmark date – the 35th anniversary of independence. Over the years, the country has established itself as an independent state, steadily advancing modernization and large-scale reforms, which allowed it to enter the top 50 economies in the world. Today, Kazakhstan is embarking on a new stage of large-scale political modernization.

“Kazakhstan consistently strengthens its role in the system of international relations. We welcome the steady development of long-standing and multifaceted cooperation with our key partner, Germany. At the same time, Kazakhstan has all the prerequisites to become a leading partner for your country in diversifying foreign economic ties, creating new points of economic growth, and promoting the green transition across all major economic sectors – energy, industry, mobility, and digitalization,” Minister Kosherbayev shared regarding the prospects for bilateral cooperation.

The Kazakh Minister also highlighted the symbolic significance of February 11, marking 34 years since diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Federal Republic of Germany were established.

Noting that Berlin was the first European capital visited by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev after his election in December 2019, Minister Kosherbayev delivered a message from the Head of State to Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

Photo credit: Kazakh MFA

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects of cooperation in priority areas, including the economy and investment, energy and natural resources, industry and technology, the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, climate and environmental issues, as well as the expansion of interpersonal contacts, education, and scientific exchange.

Special attention was paid to regional stability and security, as well as Central Asia's role as an important link between Europe and Asia. Participants emphasized the importance of dialogue and multilateral engagement in a complex geopolitical environment.

Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their mutual interest in further strengthening the partnership between Germany and the Central Asian countries and expressed readiness to continue regular high-level dialogue within the framework of the “Central Asia – Germany” format.

