Kazakhstan, Germany discuss cooperation prospects

During the meeting, the participants discussed the current state of Kazakh-German cooperation and opportunities for expanding bilateral relations.

Kuantyrov emphasized the potential for mutually beneficial partnership in the extraction of critical raw materials and the implementation of industrial projects.

We consider Germany a key partner in modernizing our industrial potential. It's worth noting that approximately 90% of German investment goes into the industrial sector, the Deputy Minister said.

He noted that Kazakhstan is consistently strengthening its role in the system of international relations.

Kazakhstan has confirmed its readiness for bilateral cooperation with Germany on the current multilateral agenda, including collaboration within the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations. Through planned high-level meetings and a number of bilateral events this year, the strengthening of political dialogue is expected to have a fruitful impact on the development of partnership relations at several levels.

In turn, Eric Beißwenger outlined the prospects for cooperation between the two countries in the development of highly processed products and spoke about Germany's positive experience in processing raw materials.

Following the talks, the sides confirmed their commitment to further developing their economic partnership both bilaterally and within regional formats in the European Union and Central Asia.

Previously, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan-Bavaria trade turnover hits €3.4 billion.