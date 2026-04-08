Kazakhstan-Bavaria trade turnover hits €3.4 billion

During the meeting on Tuesday, the sides discussed developing the bilateral cooperation across the industrial, agricultural, technological, and raw material sectors. They also reviewed the progress of implementing agreements reached during Roman Sklyar’s visit to Munich in April 2025.

One of the practical outcomes of last year’s visit was the signing earlier today of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Free State of Bavaria.

Photo source: Government's press service

As Roman Sklyar highlighted, the document establishes a solid institutional foundation for further deepening trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as launching joint high-value-added projects.

In turn, Eric Beißwenger noted the high momentum of interaction with Kazakhstan, emphasizing that Bavaria views the country as a reliable long-term partner in Central Asia. He also expressed confidence that implementing the Memorandum’s provisions will intensify business contacts, expand industrial cooperation, and elevate bilateral relations to a new level.

Photo source: Government's press service

Bavaria is one of the leading economies in the Federal Republic of Germany. It currently ranks as Kazakhstan’s top trading partner among all German federal states. According to official data, mutual trade in 2025 totaled €3.4 billion, making Kazakhstan Bavaria's key economic partner not only in Central Asia but within the CIS as a whole.

Earlier, Roman Sklyar met with Gunther Krichbaum, Minister of State for European Affairs at Germany's Federal Foreign Office.