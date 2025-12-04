Kazakhstan, Germany deepen trust through media and expert dialogue

The discussions focused on strengthening trust, expanding expert-level interaction and enhancing the quality of communication between Kazakhstan and Germany, while also noting the growing European interest in the political and socio-economic reforms underway in the world’s ninth-largest country.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

In his opening remarks, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Arman Issetov noted that Kazakhstan, in recent years, has undertaken a comprehensive transformation of its state governance system and implemented significant political and socio-economic reforms. These efforts contributed to building greater trust both domestically and within the international community. He noted that Kazakhstan continues to reinforce its role as an active and responsible participant in the international agenda, open to constructive dialogue and cooperation.

Christian Görke, Member of the Bundestag and Chair of Germany–Central Asia Parliamentary Group, noted in his address that strengthening professional and expert contacts contributes to deeper trust and expands opportunities for cooperation between the two countries.

The keynote address was delivered by prominent journalist and founder of the media platform «diplo.news», Ewald König, who presented an overview of current communication trends and an analysis of German media coverage on Kazakhstan. He highlighted the growing interest among European journalists and analysts in the country’s political transformation, Kazakhstan’s role in the region and on the international stage, as well as its commitment to openness and constructive dialogue with partners.

The panel discussion featured representatives of leading Kazakh and German media outlets. Experts explored the ways for advancing media and expert cooperation, the role of journalism in building trust and the importance of objective reporting on political, economic and social developments in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, participants noted that Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its position as a state open to dialogue and international partnership and expressed readiness to further expand contacts between the expert and media communities of both countries.

