KazNU inaugurates Central Asian–German Institute for Ecosystem and Biodiversity Protection

The Central Asian–German Institute for the Protection of Ecosystems and Biodiversity aims to advance science-based initiatives to ensure ecosystem sustainability and biodiversity conservation across Central Asia.

"The new institute will become a hub for environmental cooperation between Kazakh and German scientists, facilitating joint research projects and knowledge exchange. The opening was held during the international scientific and practical conference 'Problems and Prospects for Biodiversity Conservation in Central Asia',” the statement reads.

The event brought together KazNU Rector Zhanseit Tuimebayev, German Consul General in Almaty Matthias Kiesler, Vice President of the Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan Tillokhuja Ibodzoda, NETSCI GmbH CEO Matthias Kramer, and over 100 scientists and young researchers from 15 countries.

