Kazakhstan, Georgia discuss strengthening strategic partnership and Trans-Caspian Route

The two ministers discussed current issues in Kazakhstan-Georgia relations and prospects for further strengthening their strategic partnership. Particular attention was paid to advancing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic cooperation, enhancing transport and transit links, and strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

The ministers reviewed the schedule of forthcoming contacts at the highest and high levels and exchanged views on international and regional issues, including cooperation within multilateral organizations.

The development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route was a key topic of the discussions. The ministers considered coordinated efforts to modernize transport infrastructure, improve the efficiency of ports and railways, improve tariff arrangements and introduce electronic document exchange.

Photo credit: mfa.gov.kz

As part of the Meeting of Foreign Ministers of Central Asian countries and Georgia, the two sides noted the potential for expanding interregional cooperation in transport, logistics, trade and investment. They emphasized the importance of reliable transport links between Central Asia and the South Caucasus in providing access to European and global markets.

The two sides reaffirmed their mutual interest in further developing cooperation and maintaining regular dialogue between their foreign ministries.

Earlier, it was reported that Mukhtar Tileuberdi took part in the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asian states and Georgia. The participants commended cooperation among the six states, underpinned by similar or fully aligned approaches to key issues of cooperation and the regional agenda,