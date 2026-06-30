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    Kazakhstan-Georgia agricultural products turnover exceeds USD 116 mln

    11:08, 30 June 2026

    Kazakh Agriculture Minister Aidarbek Saparbayev met with Georgia’s Environmental Protection and Agriculture Minister David Songulashvili in Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the Ministry’s press service.

    Kazakhstan-Georgia agricultural products turnover exceeds USD 116 mln
    Photo credit: Kazakh Agriculture Ministry

    The talks focused on prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, widening mutual trade of agricultural products and development of joint investment projects.

    The Kazakh Minister said Kazakhstan regards Georgia as one of the key partners in the Caucasus and agriculture remains one of the key economic sectors of both countries.

    Last year, the agricultural products turnover between the two nations soared by 77% to surpass 116 million US dollars, which speaks for substantial potential for cooperation and lays the foundation for its further expansion.

    Georgia’s Minister emphasized the high level of bilateral cooperation in the agri-food sector and affirmed the country’s readiness to further strengthen the partnership, widen trade in farm products, joint investment projects, and exchange of advanced technologies in the agro-industrial complex.

    They also focused on increasing deliveries of agricultural products to Georgia. Kazakhstan expressed interest in boosting grain, flour, vegetable oil, pasta, meat, dairy, and chocolate exports.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh and Georgian Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation.

    Kazakhstan Kazakhstan and Georgia Agriculture Ministry of Agriculture Trade Exports Wheat Grain Economy Government of Kazakhstan
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    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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