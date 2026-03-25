Kazakhstan futsal squad named for Azerbaijan friendlies

The Kazakhstan squad includes goalkeepers Leo Higuita (Semey), Narun Serikov (Aktobe), and Daulet Zatybekov (Tulpar).

Among the outfield players are Edson Gomes dos Santos, Birzhan Orazov, and Dauren Tursagulov (all — Kairat), Arnold Knaub, Abdirasul Abdumanapuly, and Yerzhan Karmenov (all — Semey), as well as Azat Valiullin (Ayat), Zhakhangir Rashit (Atyrau), Akzhol Daribay (Tulpar), Damir Kairbay (Kaspiy), Albert Akbalikov (Aktobe), Agedil Madiyarov (Baiterek), and Alexander Deryabin (Tyumen, Russia).

According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Futsal Federation, the training camp will take place from April 5 till 15. As part of the camp, Cacau’s side will play two friendly matches against the Azerbaijan national team on April 13 and 15 in the city of Aktau.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Astana will host the FIFA Series 2026 international friendly football tournament from March 25 to 28.