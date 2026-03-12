Kazakhstan announces extended squad for FIFA Series 2026 in Astana

Kazakhstan’s national football team will face Namibia, Comoros, and Kuwait in matches scheduled to be held at Astana Arena in a Final Four format.

Kazakhstan head coach Talgat Baisufinov has announced an extended squad for the national team training camp.

The squad includes goalkeepers Temirlan Anarbekov (Kairat), Mukhammedzhan Seysen (Astana), Aleksandr Zarutskiy (Aktobe), and Bekkhan Shayzada (Ordabasy).

Among the defenders are Nuraly Alip (Zenit, Russia), Yan Vorogovskiy (Astana), Alibek Kasym (Astana), Sergey Maliy (Ordabasy), and Sultanbek Astanov (Ordabasy).

The midfield includes Ramazan Orazov (Yelimay), Adilet Sadybekov (Kairat), Aybol Abiken (Kaisar), Georgiy Zhukov (Aktobe), and Islambek Kuat (Zhenis).

Among the forwards are Maksim Samorodov and Galymzhan Kenzhebek (both Akhmat Grozny, Russia), Islam Chesnokov (Hearts, Scotland), Dastan Satpaev (Kairat), and Artur Shushenachev (Aktobe).

In their first match, Talgat Baisufinov’s team will face Comoros, while in the second game they will play either Kuwait or Namibia.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that FIFA has launched a new tournament, the FIFA Series, aimed at strengthening ties between national teams from different parts of the world.