Kazakhstan Futsal Association names new president

In 2023-24, Kurman served as the Association’s vice president in charge of media strategy and communication. In January 2025, he was appointed as the advisor to the president of the Kazakhstan Football Federation, and later in May Kurman joined the Executive Committee of the Federation as a member.

The Kazakhstan Futsal Association was founded in 1996 to promote futsal, which is among the most successful team sports in the country.

Kazakhstan is ranked among the world’s top-10 futsal teams, reaching the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup semifinals as well as UEFA Futsal Champions League semifinals in 2016 and 2018. Kazakhstan’s Almaty-based Kairat club is a two-time UEFA Futsal Champions League champion.

