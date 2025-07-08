Kazakh President appoints director of Anti-Corruption Service
18:05, 8 July 2025
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Tuesday appointed the director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Akorda reports.
By decree of the Head of State, Nurzhan Kussainov has been appointed as the Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, reads a statement from Akorda.
As reported earlier, the Kazakh President inked a decree on the Anti-Corruption Agency’s merger with the National Security Committee.