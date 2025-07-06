Kazakhstan, Brazil expanding cooperation

Murat Nurtleu received a warm welcome from Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira in Rio de Janeiro.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude for the cordial reception and the high-level organization of events within Brazil’s BRICS presidency as well as wished success to the preparation and holding of the COP30, the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference, to be held in Belém, Brazil, from November 10-21, 2025.

During the meeting, the sides discussed a wide range of issues aimed at expanding trade and economic cooperation, interaction within international organizations as well as the current regional and global agenda, including providing mutual support for initiatives and candidacies in the international arena.

The sides highlighted the importance of stepping up political dialogue, boosting reciprocal visits at high and highest levels, promoting interparliamentary interaction as well as deepening trade and economic partnership, especially as part of the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Council.

In conclusion, Mauro Vieira invited Murat Nurtleu to make a visit to capital Brasília. The heads of foreign ministries of the two nations welcomed the progressive dynamics of Kazakh-Brazilian relations and confirmed their commitment to maintaining regular and constructive dialogue.

Photo credit: Rustem Kozhybayev/Kazinform

To note, Rio de Janeiro is to play host to the 17th BRCIS Summit on July 6-7, 2025, bringing together representatives of more than 30 countries and international organizations.