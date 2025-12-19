Kazakhstan fully fulfills its WTO commitments on trade facilitation

The meeting highlighted Kazakhstan has completed significant work to simplify trade procedures in 2025. It was noted that the country has fully met its international obligations under the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement. These include ensuring the publication and transparency of access to information, reducing the average time for the release of goods, applying international standards in customs regulation, implementing the single-window principle, and ensuring freedom of transit.

Kazakhstan continued this year to further improve and simplify trade and customs procedures for domestic participants in foreign economic activity. A key focus was placed on digitalization: the customs information system Keden was introduced and expanded; transit, postal, passenger, and permit procedures were automated. Development of the electronic queue system CarGoRuqsat continued, making it possible to increase the capacity of border crossing points and reduce waiting times. The country modernized checkpoints, automated customs control procedures for railway transit, and introduced navigation seals.

The regular improvement of measures, involving foreign trade participants, strengthens Kazakhstan’s position as a transit hub oriented toward digital and paperless trade processes.

The meeting also noted the successful presentation in Astana of the second national report on trade facilitation, with a focus on the Middle Corridor (Trans-Caspian International Transport Route), which reflects the formation of Kazakhstan’s own model for integrating digital, infrastructure, and environmental solutions into the foreign trade system.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover amounted to $103,407.2 million in January–September 2025.