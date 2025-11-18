Kazakhstan’s foreign trade turnover exceeds $100B in 2025

The figure decreased by 1.1% in nominal terms compared to the same period in 2024.

Exports totaled $57,500.4 million, marking a 5.1% decline. Italy (21%), China (18.8%), Russia (10.3%), the Netherlands (7.6%), Turkey (4.8%), and Uzbekistan (4.4%) remained Kazakhstan’s key export partners.

“The main share of goods in the export of the Republic of Kazakhstan for January–September 2025 falls on such goods as: crude oil and crude petroleum products obtained from bituminous minerals (51.7%), refined copper and unprocessed copper alloys (4.9%), radioactive chemical elements and radioactive isotopes (4.8%), copper ores and concentrates (3.8%), ferroalloys (2.8%),” the bureau said.

Imports reached $45,906.8 million for the nine-month period, an increase of 4.5% in nominal terms. China (29.5%) and Russia (29.1%) led among import partners, followed by Germany (4.5%), the United States (3.6%), South Korea (3.6%), and France (2.5%).

“In the imports of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the largest share falls on the following goods: passenger cars (4.3%), medicinal products (3.2%), bodies for motor vehicles (2.3%), telephone apparatus (2.2%), parts and accessories for motor vehicles (2.1%),” the bureau added.

Trade between Kazakhstan and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) amounted to $21,735.5 million, a decline of 3.4% year-on-year. Exports to EAEU countries stood at $7,307.1 million (down 9.8%), while imports reached $14,428.4 million (up 0.2%). Russia accounted for 88.6% of Kazakhstan’s trade with EAEU members, followed by Kyrgyzstan (7.3%), Belarus (3.9%), and Armenia (0.2%).