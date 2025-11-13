Kazakhstan-France: Foreign ministers discuss bilateral cooperation

During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on issues of bilateral cooperation and emphasized the importance of further strengthening Kazakh-French relations based on mutual respect, trust, and constructive dialogue.

The ministers discussed a wide range of areas of cooperation of mutual interest and expressed their readiness to further deepen the partnership between Astana and Paris.

The interlocutors reaffirmed their commitment to developing political dialogue, maintaining regular contacts, and enhancing interagency cooperation. In particular, they reviewed the progress made in implementing the agreements reached following the state visit of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to France in November 2024, as well as the meeting between the heads of state held in September 2025 in New York on the margins of the UN General Assembly.

In conclusion, Minister Kosherbayev confirmed his readiness to pay an official visit to Paris and invited his French counterpart to visit Kazakhstan.

France is one of Kazakhstan’s leading trade and investment partners. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover amounted to 4.22 billion US dollars (exports – 2.89 billion dollars, imports – 1.33 billion dollars), while the total volume of investments exceeded 20.4 billion US dollars.

Earlier, the Kazakhstan-France Association Chairman was honored with the Dostyq Order.