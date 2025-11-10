Kazakhstan-France Association Chairman honored with Dostyq Order

The awarding ceremony took place as part of the grand cultural event marking 35 years of the Declaration of Kazakhstan’s State Sovereignty in France, which brought together representatives from the Élysée Palace, Parliament, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, business and social circles of France, diplomatic corps, as well as the Kazakh diaspora.

The event became a symbol of strengthening cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and France. The program included the performance of both nations’ anthems by Kazakhstani People’s Artist Maira Mukhamedkyzy with piano accompaniment by Aldiyar Otetleu. A quartet from Shymkent also performed works by Kazakhstani composers, reads the Ministry’s statement.

Photo credit: Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry

During the event, the significant role of the Kazakh diaspora in France in strengthening humanitarian and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and France was highlighted.

As reported previously, Kazakhstan and France agree to train sound engineers and set designers.