Kazakhstan-France Association Chairman honored with Dostyq Order
Chairman of the Kazakhstan-France Association (AKFT) Recep Gunai Recep Günay was given the Order of Dostyq, 2nd Class, as decreed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in recognition of his contribution to the development of cooperation, Kazinform News Agency has learnt from the Kazakh Culture and Information Ministry.
The awarding ceremony took place as part of the grand cultural event marking 35 years of the Declaration of Kazakhstan’s State Sovereignty in France, which brought together representatives from the Élysée Palace, Parliament, Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, business and social circles of France, diplomatic corps, as well as the Kazakh diaspora.
The event became a symbol of strengthening cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and France. The program included the performance of both nations’ anthems by Kazakhstani People’s Artist Maira Mukhamedkyzy with piano accompaniment by Aldiyar Otetleu. A quartet from Shymkent also performed works by Kazakhstani composers, reads the Ministry’s statement.
During the event, the significant role of the Kazakh diaspora in France in strengthening humanitarian and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and France was highlighted.
As reported previously, Kazakhstan and France agree to train sound engineers and set designers.