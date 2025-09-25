Kazakhstan, France agree to train sound engineers and set designers

The parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cultural cooperation. The Ministers noted the positive momentum in the development of cultural and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and France, emphasizing that the impetus for this collaboration was provided during the mutual visits of the two countries' Heads of State.

Aida Balayeva emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise in areas such as museum studies, archeology, and the preservation of historical and cultural heritage. She also proposed expanding cooperation in scientific research, organizing internships for Kazakh specialists at leading cultural institutions in France, and developing joint film production, animation, and children's content creation.

The parties agreed to cooperate on professional development and training for technical specialists in the cultural sphere. Particular attention will be paid to human-resources training for in-demand professions, such as sound engineers, lighting designers, production designers, video engineers, stage operators, costume designers, prop masters and set decorators, makeup artists and hairstylists, and more.

In turn, Rachida Dati praised Kazakhstan's efforts to preserve cultural heritage and expressed her readiness to expand practical cooperation between the two countries' relevant institutions.

Earlier, Kazinform reported that UNESCO’s Paris Headquarters hosted a festive concert titled Melodies of the Century: Tribute to Tlendiyev, honoring the 100th Anniversary of the renowned Kazakh musician, conductor, and composer Nurgissa Tlendiyev.