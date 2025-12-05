Kazakhstan, France advance collaboration with seven deals

The session was co-chaired by Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan, and Nicolas Forissier, Minister Delegate for Foreign Trade and Economic Attractiveness of France.

The participants expressed interest in further strengthening the strategic partnership and expanding trade and economic collaboration between the two countries.

Special attention was devoted to prospects for cooperation in industrial collaboration, energy, transport, water supply, waste processing, and the implementation of low-carbon and environmentally sustainable technologies.

Minister Yersaiyn Nagaspayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness to continue creating favorable conditions for French investors and companies successfully implementing projects in the country.

As a result of the meeting and bilateral discussions, the sides signed several documents:

Memorandum of Understanding between Air Astana and Airbus

Agreement on the projects for development, modernization, and management of the heating, water supply, and wastewater infrastructure in the city of Aktobe

Memorandum on the FASEP Smart City pilot project between State-Funded Institution "Taldykorgan City Information & Analytics Center" and Actility

Memorandum of Cooperation between ASTEL JSC and Actility (under development)

Letter of Award between Aktas Energy LLP and the French side under the Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT)

Letter of Award between Aktas Energy LLP, Shanghai Electric, and GCD

Letter of Intent on training engineers for maintenance of wind power plants in the Zhambyl region between Satbayev University, the University of Lorraine, and TotalEnergies Kazakhstan.

