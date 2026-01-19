EN
    Kazakhstan forming a new political model, Tokayev

    13:00, 19 January 2026

    Summing up the results of the meeting of the working group on parliamentary reform in Astana, President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev stated that nearly half a year has passed since the start of discussions on the constitutional reform, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.

    Photo credit: Akorda

    He said that during this time the society has developed a clear understanding of the goals and objectives of transforming the country’s supreme legislative body.

    The Head of State emphasized that he closely follows public debates that began after his Address to the Nation delivered last September, carefully reviewing the outcomes of discussions, expert opinions, draft amendments, and numerous proposals of the citizens.

    Speaking about the significance of reforming the political system, the President stressed that the country faces a deep reconstruction of institutional foundations and a systemic reformatting of the legislative branch of power.

    The Head of State said he would present his specific ideas on this matter tomorrow at the session of the Ulttyq Qurultay. He stressed a new political model is being formed in the country. Implementation of the parliamentary reform will require revising several sections of the Constitution. Taking into account previous amendments to the country’s Basic Law, the draft amendments proposed by the working group allows to state that we are essentially considering a new Constitution of Kazakhstan.

    Earlier, Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin reported on the activities of the working group, highlighting the significant scope of proposed constitutional changes aimed at transforming the Parliament.

