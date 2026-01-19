Working group on parliamentary reform convenes in Kazakh capital

Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin reported on the activities of the working group, highlighting the significant scope of proposed constitutional changes aimed at transforming the Parliament.

He presented the working group’s overall vision, emphasizing that the reforms are designed to modernize the political system in line with contemporary demands.

President’s Legal Assistant Yerzhan Zhienbayev briefed on the key approaches to constitutional reform developed by the working group, based on proposals received from citizens.

Since last October, the working group has examined the full range of issues related to the functioning of the new unicameral Parliament, including tenure, election procedures, legislative mechanisms, and interaction with other state institutions.