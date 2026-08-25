Kazakhstan forecasts over 23 tn tenge in budget revenues by 2029

“Based on the macroeconomic forecast, republican budget revenues are expected to reach 19.9 trillion tenge in 2027, 21.7 trillion tenge in 2028, and 23.4 trillion tenge in 2029,” Zhumangarin said.

The guaranteed transfer from the National Fund, calculated under the fiscal rule, is set at 2.43 trillion tenge for both 2027 and 2028, before decreasing to 2 trillion tenge in 2029.

In addition, targeted transfers from the National Fund are planned at 2 trillion tenge in 2027 and 1.5 trillion tenge annually in 2028 and 2029 to finance critical infrastructure and projects of national importance.

To ensure fiscal sustainability, the budget deficit is expected to narrow from 2.3% of GDP in 2027 to 0.4% in 2029, while the non-oil deficit is projected to fall from 5.3% to 2.5% of GDP over the same period.

Against this backdrop, republican budget expenditures are projected at 30.2 trillion tenge in 2027, followed by 29.4 trillion tenge in 2028 and 29.6 trillion tenge in 2029.

As written before, Serik Zhumangarin reported that Kazakhstan’s state budget revenues grew by almost 16% in the first half of 2026, up to over 13 trillion tenge.