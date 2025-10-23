Kazakhstan flag-raising ceremony and Proclamation presentation held on Wall Street in New York

he event brought together representatives of the New York Mayor’s Office, the diplomatic corps, the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in New York, as well as members of the Kazakh community and students.

Photo credit: Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the United States of America

This year, the ceremony gained special meaning thanks to the official proclamation issued by the New York Mayor’s Office, declaring Kazakhstan Heritage Day in celebration of Kazakhstan’s Republic Day.

Signed on behalf of Mayor Eric Adams, the proclamation shows New York City’s respect for Kazakhstan and appreciation for the Kazakh community’s contribution to the city’s cultural and social life.

It also reflects the strong friendship between Kazakhstan and the United States and New York’s commitment to mutual respect and international cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of the City of New York, Charles Diamond, Special Counsel at the Mayor’s Office for International Affairs, highlighted the important role of the Kazakh diaspora in fostering cultural dialogue and expressed support for continued cooperation between New York and Kazakhstan.

Photo credit: Kazakh Embassy in the U.S.

Galiya Tleuova, Senior Vice President at Sony, spoke about the success of Kazakh professionals in the United States and the importance of young people in promoting a positive image of Kazakhstan around the world.

David Klein, Senior Vice President of the New York Film Academy (NYFA), highlighted the launch of the Academy’s new campus in Almaty and expressed readiness to develop new cultural and educational projects with Kazakh students.

An American musician, Jeff Gersh, who lives in New York and learned to play the Kazakh dombra, created a warm and unique atmosphere during the event.

Gulzar Gabman, a member of the Kazakh community and winner of the Viva Music Carnegie Hall 2022 competition, also performed Kazakh songs that brought an emotional and heartfelt touch to the ceremony.

The music symbolized friendship and cultural connection between Kazakhstan and the United States.

In his remarks, Consul General of Kazakhstan in New York Rauan Tleulin thanked the Mayor’s Office of New York for its support and cooperation, noting that the proclamation is a meaningful gesture of friendship and recognition of the Kazakh community’s role in the city’s life.

