Kazakhstan and Rwanda focus on logistics, defence and digitalization cooperation

The ministers discussed a wide range of issues covering political, economic, cultural, and humanitarian relations.

“We view Rwanda as a friendly country and vital partner in Africa. I am confident that our joint efforts will ensure a successful visit of President Kagame, that will mark the beginning of a new chapter in Kazakh-Rwandan relations”, stated Minister Nurtleu.

Particular attention was paid to cooperation in key sectors such as trade, logistics, the defence industry and digitalization. In this context, the sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue efforts to improve the legal framework and strengthen the practice of mutual visits at various levels. Considering the increasing role of Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in the interconnectedness of global markets, the importance of developing transit and logistics routes between the two countries and their respective regions was also emphasized.

The Kazakh side proposed organizing mutual trade missions to encourage business contacts and promote direct interaction between chambers of commerce.

Taking into account Kazakhstan’s achievements in the e-Gov system and the Smart Rwanda Initiative, the parties considered the prospects of cooperation between companies in the IT sector, including on the basis of the Astana Hub – Central Asia’s largest tech park.

In addition, the interlocutors exchanged views on current regional and global issues and agreed to maintain active interaction between their foreign ministries.

Following the meeting, the importance of strengthening the partnership was underscored, and both parties confirmed their commitment to further joint efforts to implement the agreements reached.

Recall that Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met President of Rwanda Paul Kagame on the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit at COP 29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, last November.