Kazakhstan, Finland strengthen partnership within PACE

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral relations, paying special attention to strengthening inter-parliamentary dialogue, expanding trade, economic, educational, cultural and humanitarian ties, as well as cooperation within international organizations, including the Council of Europe and the OSCE.

Ambassador Abdraimov spoke about the political and socio-economic reforms carried out by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the rule of law, as well as the key aspects of the country’s foreign policy.

In turn, Miapetra Kumpula-Natri highly appreciated the socio-political and economic reforms carried out in Kazakhstan, noting their importance both for the internal development of the country and in a broader international context.

Earlier it was reported that as part of the Future Resilience Forum, hosted on June 2 by the American think tank “Special Competitive Studies Project," Kazakh ambassador to the United States Yerzhan Ashikbayev spoke at the panel session “Kazakhstan: An Emerging Middle Power in Central Asia."