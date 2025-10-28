Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Alexander Stubb adopt Joint Statement

In this regard, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the President of the Republic of Finland stated the following:

Acknowledging over 33 years of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Finland, based on friendship, mutual respect and productive cooperation, the Parties reaffirmed their firm commitment to further strengthening and diversifying the Kazakhstan-Finland partnership. The Presidents held substantive discussions on a wide range of issues of bilateral agenda, as well as on global and regional developments. They emphasized the importance of maintaining regular exchanges and agreed to continue their constructive dialogue on areas of mutual interest. The Parties reaffirmed their commitment to multilateralism and to the fundamental principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, including respect for sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of all States. They underlined the importance of resolving disputes and conflicts by peaceful, political and diplomatic means. The Presidents agreed to expand cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, and investment, with particular emphasis on promoting sustainable business practices and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises. They expressed their intention to strengthen cooperation in key sectors such as energy, energy efficiency, environmental technologies, water and forestry management, construction, information and communication technologies, infrastructure, transport and logistics, engineering and advanced industrial innovation. The Parties noted the potential for cooperation in digital development and artificial intelligence. Both Presidents emphasized Kazakhstan’s key role in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), recognizing its growing significance as a reliable and efficient path between Asia and Europe. The Parties expressed support for the implementation of the European Union’s Global Gateway project. In this context, they underlined the role of the Kazakhstan-Finland Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation as an effective platform for enhancing bilateral ties and welcomed the convening of the Business Forum on the occasion of the official visit. The Presidents acknowledged the role of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) in promoting international investment cooperation and financial innovation, encouraged to explore potential for cooperation between the AIFC and Finnish financial and innovation institutions to advance sustainable finance and fintech development. The Presidents confirmed their interest in strengthening cooperation in the field of peacekeeping, including through continued interaction between the Peace Operations Center of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KAZCENT) and the Finnish Defense Forces’ International Centre (FINCENT). The Presidents reaffirmed their support for closer cooperation in tourism, with an emphasis on exchanging of knowledge and experience, including the application of best practices in sustainable tourism. The Presidents agreed to promote bilateral cooperation in higher education, science and research, and to explore opportunities for joint academic and scientific initiatives. The Parties expressed their intention to intensify cultural cooperation through exhibitions, concerts, festivals and film screenings, fostering deeper cultural ties between the two countries. The Parties stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation in migration policy and advancing dialogue on visa liberalization. They welcomed the start of visa facilitation negotiations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union and confirmed their interest in concluding a relevant agreement in due course. The Parties expressed their readiness to continue close cooperation within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between the Republic of Kazakhstan, on the one hand, and the European Union and its Member States, on the other hand, which entered into force on 1 March 2020. The Presidents reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing dialogue between Central Asia and the European Union as an essential element for fostering prosperity and sustainable development. The President of the Republic of Finland noted with appreciation the role of the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia in further deepening cooperation, strengthening peace, creating an atmosphere of friendship, trust and good-neighbourliness in the Central Asian region, as well as increasing its significance in the international arena. The Presidents agreed to promote and accelerate implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), and to pursue joint approaches to addressing climate change, with particular attention to water resource management, combating desertification and pollution, preserving biodiversity, and reducing disaster risks. The Parties welcomed the forthcoming Regional Ecological Summit, scheduled to take place in the Republic of Kazakhstan in April 2026, in partnership with the United Nations and other leading international organizations, which will serve as an important international platform for advancing dialogue on climate change, the transition to a green economy, and sustainable development in Central Asia and beyond. Finland welcomed Kazakhstan’s initiative to establish a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. In turn, Kazakhstan expressed its sincere gratitude to Finland for its support and co-sponsorship of the relevant UN resolution, emphasizing the shared commitment of both countries to promoting sustainable development, strengthening regional stability and addressing global challenges through multilateral cooperation. The Parties emphasized the importance of achieving, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in accordance with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations. The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan noted Finland’s active 2025 OSCE chairpersonship and wished a successful completion of this responsible mandate. The Presidents expressed confidence that the agreements reached during the official visit would give new impetus to the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation in the interests of both nations. The Presidents agreed to maintain close dialogue with a view to further strengthening bilateral relations and deepening cooperation between the two countries.

