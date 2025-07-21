EN
    Kazakhstan bags 4th bronze at Summer Universiade 2025

    07:51, 21 July 2025

    Kazakhstan added a fourth medal to its tally at the 2025 FISU World University Games in the Rhine-Ruhr region of Germany, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhstan bags 4th bronze at Summer Universiade 2025
    Photo credit: Sports.kz

    Kazakhstani taekwondo player Tamirlan Tleules settled for the men’s 58 kg bronze after being defeated by Ukrainian Maksym Manenkov 0-2 in the semi-final bout.

    This brings Team Kazakhstan’s total tally to four medals at the 2025 FISU World University Games. Earlier, Kazakhstani taekwondo players Damir Shulenov and Nodira Akhmedova won two bronze medals. Aibola Yertaikyzy of Kazakhstan also brough her team a bronze medal in women’s rhythmic gymnastics.

    Earlier, it was reported Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan, for the first time in his career, won the EFG Swiss Open Gstaad title. 

