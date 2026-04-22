Kazakhstan feels like my second home: Silk Way Star winner Michelle Joseph

Did you miss Kazakhstan?

Yes, of course. I really missed this place. It already feels like my second home.

What has changed the most in your life after winning Silk Way Star?

I received many awards after the victory, including a state award in Mongolia. But it is not just about the award. It comes with real responsibility. In my parents’ generation, Mongolian and Kazakh people were always very close, like brothers. I feel that, in our generation, it is my duty to preserve this relationship. Through my work, I want to record more songs in Kazakh and come here more often, and also perform Mongolian songs.

Do you feel the difference between coming as an artist and as a representative of your country?

Even during the competition I represented my country, and I still do. Wherever I go, I carry that responsibility. Artists reflect their society and their country.

Photo credit: MONTSAME

How has your creative approach changed?

My vision became broader. The topics I want to explore in my songs have changed. Before, I had clear plans, but now I understand that I need to think more and work more. It is difficult, but it is a good change.

Do you still feel support from your Kazakh fans after returning to Mongolia?

Yes, I feel a lot of support. I receive many messages from fans in Kazakhstan. That is why I want to record more songs in Kazakh. I am currently working on my second song in Kazakh and hope to release it soon.

What inspired you to sing in Kazakh?

The support from people here in Kazakhstan, as well as from Kazakhs living in Mongolia, inspired me. I really love the language. It sounds very beautiful to me. I have even started learning Kazakh and have found an online teacher.

You are often called a cultural bridge between Kazakhstan and Mongolia. Do you feel this responsibility?

The award helped me understand what responsibility means. It is not just about being happy after receiving recognition. I understand that I need to work harder and do my best. No one told me directly to become a cultural bridge, but I feel it myself.

Photo credit: michelle.jozef / instagram

Are there similarities between Kazakh and Mongolian culture?

Yes, there are many similarities. We share a nomadic lifestyle, traditions, and values. In my performances, I sometimes combine Kazakh songs with Mongolian vocal techniques, and they fit together very well.

What message do you want to convey through your music?

I want to show Mongolia as a country where people respect different cultures and religions and live in harmony. Mongolian people are very kind and open-hearted, and I try to express that through my music.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Kazinform

What advice would you give to young artists?

Believe in yourself and follow your heart. Even when it is hard, keep going. Being an artist is not easy, but it is beautiful, because through your music you can help people. If you stay true to yourself and work with passion, your moment will come.

Blitz

Music for me is…

It is like air.

Ethno or pop?

Ethno.

Heart or mind?

Heart.

Control or freedom?

Control.

Big stage or an intimate concert?

Big stage.

Improvisation or a clear plan?

Improvisation.

Solo or duet?

Solo.

Earlier, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted Michelle Joseph’s victory in the Silk Way Star project, emphasizing the importance of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Mongolia.