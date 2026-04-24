Kazakhstan, FAO discuss deepening cooperation on climate-resilient agriculture, water management

During the talks, the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted FAO’s significant contribution to promoting sustainable environmental practices, ensuring food security, and rational use of natural resources in Europe and Central Asia.

Kosherbayev emphasized that joint projects are being successfully implemented under the Partnership Programme between Kazakhstan and FAO. He expressed readiness to further expand cooperation, with a particular focus on the climate resilience of agriculture, ecosystem protection, and the development of regional initiatives.

The Kazakhstani side noted the importance of developing national certification standards based on the FAO recommendations. In his turn, Viorel Gutu expressed readiness to provide comprehensive methodological support, including on issues related to the development and standardization of lecithin production.

Special attention was paid to the active participation of FAO as a key partner of the Regional Ecological Summit and as an organizer of a number of high-level events on the margins of the forum.

The sides discussed prospects for deepening their interaction, including issues of efficient water resource management and sustainable land use.

Earlier, it was reported the 35th FAO Conference is to be held in Dushanbe.