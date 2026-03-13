35th FAO Conference to be held in Dushanbe

This was announced on March 11 during a virtual meeting between Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan Kurbon Hakimzoda and Viorel Gutu, FAO Deputy Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia.

The sides inked the memorandum during the meeting, signing of which will contribute to the timely and high-quality organizational preparation and holding of the 35th FAO Conference for Europe and Central Asia.

Representatives of 54 FAO member states from Europe and Asia region, as well as leading international organizations, financial institutions, and development partners, are expected to take part in the conference.

Earlier, it was reported that Tajikistan and FAO had explored new areas of cooperation.