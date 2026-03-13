35th FAO Conference to be held in Dushanbe
From May 11 to 15, the city of Dushanbe will host the 35th Conference of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Khovar reports.
This was announced on March 11 during a virtual meeting between Minister of Agriculture of Tajikistan Kurbon Hakimzoda and Viorel Gutu, FAO Deputy Director-General and Regional Representative for Europe and Central Asia.
The sides inked the memorandum during the meeting, signing of which will contribute to the timely and high-quality organizational preparation and holding of the 35th FAO Conference for Europe and Central Asia.
Representatives of 54 FAO member states from Europe and Asia region, as well as leading international organizations, financial institutions, and development partners, are expected to take part in the conference.
