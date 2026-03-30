Kazakhstan falls short on opening day of Asian Boxing Championships

According to the schedule, the tournament program in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, opened with women’s bouts in the 51 kg and 54 kg weight categories.

Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) faced Kum Byol An of North Korea, with the first round going to the Korean boxer and the second to the Kazakhstani athlete. In the third round, Orakbayeva sustained an injury and was forced to withdraw, allowing her opponent to advance.

In the 54 kg category, 22-year-old youth world champion Elina Bazarova suffered a 0–5 defeat to Asian Games bronze medalist Preeti Pawar of India in the round of 16. The bout marked Bazarova’s debut at the senior Asian Championships.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported on the release of the opening bout schedule for other Kazakhstani boxers at the 2026 Asian Championships.