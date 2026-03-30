4 Kazakh boxers secure medals ahead of Asian Championship bouts

Ahead of the start of the continental tournament, it was already known that four Kazakhstani boxers had secured medals at the 2026 Asian Championships, as they will enter the competition at the semifinal stage, where even a loss guarantees at least bronze, with no match held for third place.

Thus, Nurbek Oralbay (85 kg), Bakyt Seidish (70 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (80 kg), and Dina Is­lambekova (+80 kg), who will begin from the semifinals, have already secured at least bronze medals.

Kazakhstan has also suffered its first loss at the championships, as Zhazira Orakbayeva (51 kg) sustained a shoulder injury in the third round of her bout against Kum Byol An of North Korea and was unable to continue, with the victory awarded to her opponent.

Elina Bazarova (54 kg) will also enter the ring in Ulaanbaatar to face Preeti Pawar of India, according to the draw, later today, March 30.

The schedule of opening bouts for other Kazakhstani boxers at the 2026 Asian Championships is as follows:

March 31 – Round of 16

60 kg: Rimma Volosenko vs Priya (India)

April 1 – Round of 16

60 kg: Orazbek Assylkulov vs Paul Julyfer Bascon (Philippines)

April 2 – Round of 16

65 kg: Ertugan Zeynullinov vs Yu-ting Lin (Chinese Taipei)

April 3 – Quarterfinals

55 kg: Makhmud Sabyrkhan

70 kg: Torekhan Sabyrkhan (opponent to be determined)

April 4 – Quarterfinals

65 kg: Laura Yessenkeldi vs Ankushita Boro (India)

75 kg: Valentina Khalzova vs a boxer from Korea

50 kg: Sanzhar Tashkenbay

+90 kg: Aibek Oralbay

(opponents for Sanzhar and Aibek to be determined)

April 5 – Quarterfinals

48 kg: Aigerim Sattibayeva vs Sabina Bobokulova (Uzbekistan)

57 kg: Ulzhan Sarsenbek (opponent to be determined)

75 kg: Sabirzhan Akkalykov vs Taiga Yagi (Japan)

80 kg: Yerassyl Zhakpekov (opponent to be determined)

90 kg: Sagyndyk Togambay vs Xuezhen Han (China)

April 6 – Semifinals

70 kg: Bakyt Seidish (opponent to be determined)

80 kg: Nadezhda Ryabets vs Pooja Rani (India)

+80 kg: Dina Is­lam­bekova vs Oltinoy Sotimboeva (Uzbekistan)

April 7 – Semifinals

85 kg: Nurbek Oralbay (opponent to be determined)

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh athletes have secured three medals at the Asian Track Cycling Championships.