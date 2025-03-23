Kazakhstan falls 3:1 to Wales in qualifying opener

The teams faced off at the Cardiff City Stadium in the first round of Group J. The home side secured a 3–1 victory.

Wales’ goals were scored by Daniel James (9th minute), Ben Davies (47th), and Rabbi Matondo (90+1). Kazakhstan’s only goal came from captain Askhat Tagybergen (32nd minute), who converted a penalty.

Phоtо credit: Sports.kz

Kazakhstan ended a goal drought in official matches that had lasted seven games. Additionally, Ali Aliyev made his official debut as acting head coach of the national team.

Dastan Satpayev became the youngest player in the history of Kazakhstan’s national team. The forward came on as a substitute for Maksim Samorodov in the 74th minute at the age of 16 years.

The victory gave Wales three points and placed them second in the group standings. North Macedonia leads the group on goal difference after a dominant win over Liechtenstein. Group J also includes Belgium, which has yet to begin its qualifying matches due to participation in the UEFA Nations League playoffs.

Photo credit: Sports.kz

In the second round, Kazakhstan will play away against Liechtenstein. The match is scheduled to begin at 00:45 Astana time, during the night of March 25–26.

The group winner will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup. The team finishing second will go on to compete in the playoffs.

