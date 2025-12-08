Kazakhstan to face widespread wintry weather on Monday

The capital city, Astana, expects clouds, snow, blowing snow, and icy roads, with temperatures around –3…–5°C.

Central Kazakhstan will experience varied winter weather. Karaganda will see occasional snow and icy patches, while Zhezkazgan remains mostly dry but foggy, with temperatures near 0°C during the day.

Northern regions will be dominated by snowfall alongside blowing snow. Kostanay faces snowfall, drifting snow, and black ice, with temperatures steady at –4…–6°C. Kokshetau and Pavlodar will see snow, icy conditions, and winds reaching 9-14 m/s, while Petropavl is set for heavier snow and blizzard conditions, accompanied by stronger winds of 15-20 m/s.

The western part of the country will see some of the most changeable weather of the day. Aktau expects cloudy skies with rain turning to snow and winds of 9–14 m/s, with temperatures from +2…+4°C at night to +1…+3°C during the day. Atyrau will remain mostly dry under partly cloudy skies, though fog is expected, with temperatures ranging from –4…–6°C at night to 0…+2°C by day. Uralsk will also experience patchy fog but no precipitation, with daytime temperatures around 0…+2°C.

The eastern regions will stay cold and unsettled. Oskemen will see snow and light winds, with temperatures from –3…–5°C at night to –2…0°C during the day. Nearby Semey will remain cloudy and mostly dry, with similar temperatures.

Southern Kazakhstan will face the widest temperature range and more mixed precipitation. Taraz will see intervals of rain and snow with fog, while Turkistan and Shymkent should expect rain at times, including periods of heavy rainfall in Shymkent. Daytime temperatures across the south will range from +3°C to +6°C.

As for the southeast of the country, Almaty expects rain turning to snow and fog, with daytime temperatures rising to +4…+6°C. Konayev and Taldykorgan will see intermittent rain and snow, as well as patches of fog.

Qazinform previously reported that an Arctic anticyclone will bring frosts to Kazakhstan.