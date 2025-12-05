Arctic anticyclone to bring frosts across Kazakhstan

According to meteorologists, unstable weather will persist across much of the country as atmospheric fronts bring rain and snow.

“Blowing snow is expected in the northern, eastern, and central regions. Fog and ice slicks are also forecast across the country,” Kazhydromet stated.

By the end of the forecast period, an Arctic anticyclone moving from the Novaya Zemlya islands area toward western Kazakhstan will spread across the country, causing a significant drop in temperatures.

On 8 December, temperatures are expected to fall to –5...–13°C in the northwest and –10...–15°C in the north, with colder weather anticipated to set in afterward.

