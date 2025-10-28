Kazakhstan eyes supplying uranium to Finland

Satkaliyev said that as part of Finnish President Alexander Stubb’s official visit to Astana, Kazakhstan and Finland plan to sign a cooperation agreement between nuclear energy regulators.

Finland is fairly one of the world leaders in peaceful use of nuclear energy. It’s among top nuclear technology operators, leaders in scientific and technical research. The regulatory framework serves as a benchmark, which was noted by the IAEA. During the visit, a corresponding agreement between the regulators will be signed, and we will exchange experience, said the chief of the Agency.

According to him, Finnish legislation is among the strictest when it comes to regulating issues of extraction, management, and operation of nuclear facilities.

This experience is undoubtedly of great interest to us. We have agreed to exchange knowledge and conduct a joint review of legislation so that Kazakhstan’s standards align with the latest developments adopted by leading countries, said Satkaliev.

In addition, discussions are underway regarding the potential supply of uranium from Kazakhstan to nuclear power plants in Finland.

This is the essence of the documents being signed today with our Finnish colleagues. Kazakhstan has always been interested in expanding our international markets — we consistently invite our partners to consider purchasing Kazakhstani uranium. We have made such proposals before, and they have shown strong interest. This visit is a very good opportunity to hold practical negotiations on the volumes and potential of such supplies, added Satkaliev.

Earlier today, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev welcomed his Finnish counterpart Alexander Stubb in the Akorda Residence.