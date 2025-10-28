Energy Ministry says Kazakhstan to achieve energy surplus before 2029

According to him, the Central Asian nation added over 770 megawatts (MW) of new capacity in 2024, including 608 MW of conventional generation capacity and 163 MW of renewables.

The Energy Ministry seeks to implement a total of 68 projects, set to contribute 6.7 GW of new capacity to the grid before 2029. The country is on track to install 621 MW, including 166 MW of conventional generation capacity and nine renewable energy facilities, by the end of this year.

It is expected to add around 1,500 MW of new capacity, including 537 MW of renewables, before 2027, as well as over 2,000 MW, with 245 MW of renewables, in 2028.

So, the economy’s energy needs are to be met and an electricity surplus is projected to be achieved in 2029, boosting the country’s export potential, said Akkenzhenov.

The minister added that under the Energy Sector Development Plan until 2035, Kazakhstan is to commission over 26 GW of new generation capacity.

Kazakhstan has 237 energy sources in its the national grid's mix, including 79 conventional power plants and 158 RES plants.

Earlier, it was reported Kazakhstan is to set up a unified fuel and energy complex management system.