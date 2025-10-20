Kazakhstan eyes placement of government securities on NYSE

Will Goodwin, Operations & NYSE Institute Director, spoke about the exchange’s activities and key areas of focus..

The Kazakh side was interested in issues related to the potential placement of government bonds of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the prospects for listing major state-affiliated national companies on the stock exchange.

The NYSE representatives shared their experience in organizing trading and interacting with issuers.

Upon completion of the visit, the delegation familiarized itself with the operation of the trading floor and the mechanisms of the stock exchange operation.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest and one of the oldest trading platforms, a symbol of the American and global stock market. The NYSE is based on the Wall Street in New York and ensures the trading of stocks, bonds, and other financial instruments of the companies that have undergone the listing procedure.

Today, the NYSE is a part of the Intercontinental Exchange holding and functions as a modern trading ecosystem that integrates advanced electronic technologies with traditional floor-based trading.

