During talks with the leadership of China Wuhuan Engineering and KazAzot JSC, the sides discussed plans to build an ammonia-urea complex in Mangistau region.

Speaking at the Third Forum of Agricultural Producers, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of developing domestic mineral fertilizer production and stressed the need to provide the project with the necessary support.

The project is valued at approximately $1.6 billion. Once operational, the complex is expected to produce 660,000 tons of ammonia, 577,500 tons of urea and 500,000 tons of ammonium nitrate annually.

The facility is expected to improve the supply of mineral fertilizers to domestic agricultural producers, reduce reliance on imports and increase the export potential of Kazakhstan’s chemical industry.

At a separate meeting with representatives of South-Oil LLP and financial group ADIB Holdings, Nalibayev discussed prospects for developing unconventional hydrocarbons at the Karagansai site.

At an expanded government meeting, Tokayev called for creating the necessary conditions to develop shale oil reserves and attract investment in technically challenging fields.

Modern multi-stage hydraulic fracturing technologies have already been applied as part of the project, with two horizontal wells drilled to date. A total of 10 wells are planned.

The discussions also focused on attracting additional financing, improving shale oil extraction technologies and establishing related industrial production facilities in Kazakhstan.

It was highlighted that the development of unconventional hydrocarbon resources would expand the country's resource potential and promote technological advancement in its oil and gas and oilfield services industries.

Following the meetings, Nalibayev said the Government was ready to provide the necessary support, in accordance with existing legislation, for investment projects aimed at introducing advanced technologies, developing domestic industry and creating new jobs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan and China explored technologies to increase oil recovery at mature fields.